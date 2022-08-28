Vikings vs Broncos | The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings are in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos tonight. We are watching the players on the bubble, how’d they do? There are 33 players listed as not expected to play by the Vikings with some interesting names on and off that list. Chazz Surratt, Jonathan Bullard, and Dan Chisena were on the list. All three of those young men were generally considered on the bubble. Both Chriss Reed and Jesse Davis were not on the list so will compete, but in what order? Will they start or relieve? We will be watching and going live in the final two minutes!

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. Guest tonight will include Tyler Forness and Jonas ‘Tony’ Stärk. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip Mazzi, Jayson Brown, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw?

