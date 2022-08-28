Tests confirm torn ACL for Bisi Johnson, season over

Following last night’s preseason loss to the Denver Broncos, there was speculation about the severity of the injury suffered by Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Bisi Johnson. On Sunday, we got confirmation of the worst-case scenario.

The MRI has confirmed the ACL tear, ending his season. https://t.co/tgoYaZmZgN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2022

Per numerous sources, led by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, tests after the game confirmed a torn ACL for Johnson. For the second season in a row, a torn ACL has derailed his season in Training Camp.

Based on reports, it is not the same knee that Johnson tore the ACL in last season, but the other knee instead. It’s a pretty brutal hit for a guy that had already battled back from one torn ACL and that Kevin O’Connell said last night at his press conference had played his way onto the roster.

From a football perspective, Johnson’s injury opens a spot on the wide receiver depth chart in a race that was pretty wide open beyond the team’s top four (Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette). Johnson likely would have filled in the #5 spot on the depth chart if not for the injury, but now someone else will have to take his place instead.

We want to wish Bisi Johnson a speedy recovery as he comes back from his second torn ACL in two years. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go again in time for the 2023 season.