Justin Jefferson comes in at #17 on NFL Top 100 list

It’s pretty obvious that Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is one of the best players in the NFL at any position. We also knew that he made it into the Top 20 of this year’s NFL Top 100 list. Now, we know exactly what spot he was slotted at on that list.

Jefferson has checked in at #17 on this year’s NFL Top 100, an impressive 36-spot leap from where he was last season, when he came in at #53 after his phenomenal rookie season.

We know all the numbers about Jefferson, but you know what? We’re gonna repeat them all again anyway.

In his rookie season, he set a record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie with an even 1,400. He topped that next season with 1,616 yards, making him the only wide receiver in NFL history to amass more than 3,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons. If he can get 1,148 receiving yards this season. . .and, honestly, he could get that much by Thanksgiving. . .he’ll set the NFL record for the most receiving yards by a player in his first three seasons. That’s a record that’s currently held by Randy Moss, whose single-season team receiving record Jefferson almost eclipsed last season.

According to the list that the NFL put out leading up to the reveal of the top 20, Jefferson is the fourth-best receiver in the NFL. The three receivers ahead of him are Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill. Two of those three players make sense, and the other one is Tyreek Hill.

Jefferson is one of only three Vikings to make this year’s Top 100 list. Running back Dalvin Cook came in at #31, while quarterback Kirk Cousins made the list at #99.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on cracking the Top 20 of this year’s NFL Top 100 list. Here’s hoping for another jump up the rankings next season.