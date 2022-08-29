Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 August 2022

It’s time to start a new week, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s Monday once again. The Minnesota Vikings have finished their preseason schedule (winless, not that it matters) and now we’re waiting for the final cutdown to 53 players, which will happen by Tuesday at 3:00 PM Central time. Between now and then, however, it’s time for your new Open Thread!

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Warren took a look at what Vegas thinks of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.

During the preseason loss to Denver on Saturday, wide receiver Bisi Johnson suffered a knee injury that coach Kevin O’Connell said didn’t look good. That was confirmed on Sunday, as Johnson has had a second consecutive season ended by a torn ACL.

Yours truly did a 53-man roster projection of his own. Warren will be along with one later on.

Our friends from the Climbing the Pocket network gave us both a pre-game and a post-game show on Saturday.

The NFL’s Top 100 list is nearing its completion, and receiver Justin Jefferson is the highest-rated member of the Vikings on this year’s list at #17.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: