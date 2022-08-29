Vikings release DT T.Y. McGill

When Warren and I put together our 53-man roster projections for the Minnesota Vikings (you can see Warren’s here and mine here), one of the names that we both had locked into place was defensive lineman T.Y. McGill. . .and why wouldn’t we? He led the NFL in sacks this preseason and was all over the field in the first two preseason games before missing the third with an ankle injury.

Apparently Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell see things differently than we do.

Vikings are releasing DT TY McGill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to announce that the Vikings will be releasing McGill despite his seemingly outstanding performance in the preseason. I’m not sure how much the ankle issue he was dealing with has to do with it, but perhaps it played a role.

McGill joined the Vikings’ practice squad in November of 2021 and appeared in two games, collecting one tackle and one pass defended. He had 3.5 sacks in the first two preseason games and appeared to have played him into a roster spot, but he won’t be making the squad after all. . .at least not initially.

McGill has been in the league since 2015 and has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers (three times), Philadelphia Eagles (twice), Washington (twice), and the New Orleans Saints before coming to Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings’ cuts have officially started as they get down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 3:00 PM Central time deadline. The first one, to be honest, is a big surprise.