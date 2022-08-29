Your Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster cut tracker

The Minnesota Vikings, and every other team in the NFL, have to have their active rosters trimmed down to 53 players by 3:00 PM Central time on Tuesday afternoon. The cuts have already started, so here’s a way for you to track who’s in and who’s out. We’ll be updating this list as players are cut or waived.

Offense

Quarterback - Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond, Nick Mullens

Running back/Fullback - Ty Chandler, Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Bryant Koback, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu

Wide receiver - Dan Chisena, Trishton Jackson, Justin Jefferson, Bisi Johnson (IR) , Myron Mitchell , Jalen Nailor, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Adam Thielen

Tight end - Zach Davidson, Ben Ellefson, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Irv Smith Jr.

Offensive line - Garrett Bradbury, Blake Brandel, Ezra Cleveland, Christian Darrisaw, Jesse Davis, Wyatt Davis, Kyle Hinton, Ed Ingram, Vederian Lowe, Brian O’Neill, Timon Parris, Chris Reed, Austin Schlottman, Josh Sokol, Oli Udoh

Defense

Defensive line - Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, T.Y. McGill , Ezesi Otomewo, Harrison Phillips, T.J. Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jaylen Twyman, Armon Watts

Outside linebacker - Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, Zach McCloud, Janarius Robinson, Za’Darius Smith, Luiji Vilain, D.J. Wonnum

Inside linebacker - Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye, Jordan Hicks, Eric Kendricks, William Kwenkeu, Blake Lynch, Chazz Surratt

Cornerback - Andrew Booth Jr., Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, Nate Hairston, Parry Nickerson, Patrick Peterson, Tye Smith, Chandon Sullivan

Safety - Mike Brown, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Myles Dorn, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith

Special Teams

Kicker - Greg Joseph

Punter - Ryan Wright

Long Snapper - Andrew DePaola

Again, we’ll update this list as we get word of more roster moves. So, keep refreshing the page so you can have the latest news on the Vikings’ 53-man roster as we approach 3:00 PM Central time on Tuesday!

Roster Move Updates

The Vikings will be putting WR Bisi Johnson on IR after a second ACL tear in two years has ended his season.

The Vikings have released DT T.Y. McGill in what can only be classed as a shock to most of us.