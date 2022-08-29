Report: Vikings “listening to offers” for RB Alexander Mattison

Of all the positions on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, they might be the deepest at the running back spot. With Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler impressing this preseason, it sounds like they might feel that the back that has served as the primary backup to Dalvin Cook is expendable.

Some chatter on #Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, I'm told per league sources, while Minnesota isn't actively shopping him, the team is certainly listening to offers. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 29, 2022

Veteran NFL reporter Matt Lombardo is reporting that while the Vikings aren’t actively shopping running back Alexander Mattison, they are “listening to offers” for him.

Mattison is going into the final year of his rookie contract with the Vikings, having been drafted out of Boise State in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has performed relatively well in Cook’s spot over the past couple of seasons when Cook has been out with injuries, but the odds of him remaining in Minnesota beyond this season seem a bit slim.

If a team were to attempt to make a trade for Mattison, they would have to offer some decent compensation, as the Vikings would likely be in line for some sort of compensatory pick if Mattison were to leave in free agency after next season.

Even with the emergence of Nwangwu and Chandler this preseason, I’m not sure if the Vikings should be looking to deal Mattison. As I said, he’s proven to be a reliable hand in his three seasons in Minnesota, while Chandler and Nwangwu haven’t done anything in the regular season in the NFL to this point.

With Cook’s cap hit for 2023 jumping up to $14 million, there’s a chance that Mattison could stick with the Vikings beyond this season if the brass feels that Cook is going to be too expensive, with Nwangwu and Chandler serving as his backups instead.

Just one more thing to monitor as we get closer to the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline, which is coming at 3:00 PM Central on Tuesday.