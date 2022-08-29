Go With the Flo interviews Vikings owner Mark Wilf

Last week, we brought you an episode of the “Go With the Flo” podcast where host Folarin Okulaja interviewed new Minnesota Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He’s got a new episode out for this week, and in keeping with the theme of his podcast, he’s interviewed another Princeton guy. . .one that happens to be Adofo-Mensah’s immediate boss.

This week’s episode of Go With the Flo is an interview with Vikings’ owner Mark Wilf, who got his Bachelor’s degree from Princeton. You can listen to the interview in the embedded player below or go to the site for the podcast to check it out there.

Or, you can check it out on YouTube.

In this episode, Mr. Wilf talks about his time at Princeton and other things that formed his path towards Vikings ownership. He then talks a bit about how the team strikes a balance between business and the on-field product as well as how he and his brother Zygi came to the decision to hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the team’s new GM following the firing of Rick Spielman.

Check out the latest episode of Go With the Flo and let us know what you think!