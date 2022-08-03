Vikings Report LIVE talks about the start of Vikings Training Camp

Training Camp is moving right along for the Minnesota Vikings, ladies and gentlemen, and we thought we’d talk about all of it on a live episode of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted.

So, we’re doing that. . .right now!

Some of the things we’ll be talking about tonight include

The (latest) Irv Smith Jr. injury

Standout players on offense and defense thus far in camp

Positional battles on both sides of the ball

What is Matt Daniels thinking?

We’ll be talking about plenty of other stuff as well, possibly branching out into the NFL as a whole. Oh, and there’s going to be prizes, too. Who doesn’t like swag?

We’re pretty darn excited to be doing this for you, folks. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be doing live shows each week through the remainder of the preseason on either Wednesdays or Thursdays (depending on when everyone can get together) and might even do a live watch-along of one of the two nationally-televised preseason games to get us ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

So, feel free to either watch the episode here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel (which is linked in the opening paragraph).