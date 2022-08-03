Anthony Barr signs with Dallas Cowboys

After spending eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, linebacker Anthony Barr officially has a new home for the 2022 NFL season.

Numerous sources are reporting that Barr has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barr was selected by the Vikings with the first draft choice of the Mike Zimmer era, the 9th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. His ability to chase plays from sideline to sideline helped to earn him four consecutive Pro Bowl berths for the Vikings from 2015 to 2018. He almost left Minnesota once before, as during the 2019 offseason he had reportedly agreed to the terms of a deal with the New York Jets, but had a change of heart at the last moment and returned to Minnesota on a five-year, $67.5 million contract.

Barr has struggled with injuries in recent years, unfortunately. He missed nearly all of the 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, and there have been whispers that he’s got knee issues that likely aren’t going to improve. Barr appeared in 11 games for the Vikings last year, tying for the team lead with three interceptions.

It also has to be pointed out that Barr has had a significant impact on the Twin Cities community, and was even nominated for an ESPY Humanitarian Award last month. He didn’t win, unfortunately, but just being nominated for such an honor is pretty impressive.

We want to wish the best of luck to Anthony Barr going forward. . .except for Week 11 of this year, when the Vikings will play host to the Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium.