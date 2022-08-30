Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 August 2022

Welcome to Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen, and more importantly. . .at least for the Minnesota Vikings and the rest of the National Football League. . .it’s cutdown day. Rosters need to be trimmed down to 53 players by 3:00 PM Central time this afternoon, and we’ll be doing our best to track all of the moves before the final roster drops.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Be sure to keep an eye on our roster cut tracker throughout the day so you can learn who the Vikings have let go of and who they’ll be keeping.

Speaking of 53-man rosters, Warren put his final projection out there for people to check out.

One of the first moves the Vikings made yesterday caused some confusion. The news originally came out that the team released defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, but it turns out he was placed on injured reserve.

The Go With the Flo podcast interviewed Vikings owner Mark Wilf on this week’s episode.

At least a dozen teams have (reportedly) called the Vikings about a potential trade for RB Alexander Mattison. Mattison isn’t openly being shopped, but the Vikings are, apparently, listening to inquiries.

Seemed appropriate for cutdown day.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: