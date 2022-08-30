Tyler’s Vikings Projected 53

On this The Real Forno Show - The preseason has come to a close! The Minnesota Vikings lost a tough one to the Denver Broncos 23-13 on Saturday night. With it being the last preseason game, it was also the last opportunity to make a good impression. On tonight’s show, we will explore

-Who made a good and bad final impression

-Tough break for Bisi Johnson

-Tyler’s projected 53-man roster

-The toughest positions to project

-Potential waiver pickups after the deadline

All of that and more tonight on The Real Forno Show. Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

