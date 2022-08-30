NFL Roster Cuts: Vikings waiving QB Kellen Mond, LB Chazz Surratt

The march to the 53-man roster continues for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ve announced that they have waived five players, led by two of the team’s four third-round picks from the 2021 draft class.

The team is waiving quarterback Kellen Mond and linebacker Chazz Surratt. They are also waiving center Josh Sokol, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Mond had a very up-and-down preseason, and it wasn’t enough to impress the new coaching staff. There’s a chance that he could come back to the practice squad, but we’ll see how that shakes itself out.

Surratt played very sparingly as a rookie and, apparently, didn’t show a whole lot in the preseason either.

Jackson, Sokol, and Nickerson aren’t huge surprises or anything, though Jackson looked to have a shot to stick at wide receiver following the season-ending injury to Bisi Johnson. He’s definitely a practice squad candidate.

We will be continuing to track the movement for the Vikings on our roster cut tracker. After these five players have been waived, they have 17 more moves that they need to make to get down to 53 by the 3:00 PM Central time deadline.