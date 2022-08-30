SB Nation Reacts: Vikings record at the bye

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well, the 53-man roster for the Vikings is officially in the books, so what better time to start speculating about their record?

Our favorite football team has their bye week this year in Week 7, and we want to know what you think the team’s record at that bye week will be in this week’s SB Nation Reacts question about the Minnesota Vikings.

To refresh your memory, here are the first six games on the Vikings’ schedule.

Yes, the Vikings will have all of their home divisional games out of the way by Week 5. I’m guessing that’s never happened in team history before, but it’s possible that I’m wrong on that.

I’m not going to say what I think the team’s record is going to be at the bye so as not to potentially influence anyone else’s answer. But what do you think, folks? Let us know, and we’ll have the results for you in a day or two.