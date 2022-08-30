Vikings roster cuts: Wyatt Davis, Janarius Robinson waived

We’re continuing to get word of more moves from the Minnesota Vikings as they make their way to the 53-man roster deadline, which hits today at 3:00 PM Central. In the latest waive of. . .well, waivings. . .a couple more members of the 2021 draft class are no longer on the roster.

The team will be waiving guard Wyatt Davis and outside linebacker Janarius Robinson. The team has also waived outside linebacker Zach McCloud.

Davis was one of the team’s four third-round picks in 2021 and really didn’t play any meaningful snaps for the team as a rookie. We were unsure of what the reasoning behind that was, but he didn’t do anything to impress in 2022 either and now he’s gone. This means that, of the Vikings’ four third-round picks from Rick Spielman’s final draft, only one (OLB Patrick Jones II) remains with the team going into his second season.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and missed all of his rookie season after getting injured in Training Camp and placed on IR. McCloud signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (FL) this offseason and was thought by many to have an outside shot to make the team. He could be a practice squad addition if things work out.

Again, we’re tracking all of today’s movement on our roster cut tracker. As the Vikings continue to make moves, we will have them there for you.