Minnesota Vikings roster cuts: Jaylen Twyman, Nick Muse waived

The roster moves continue to roll in for the Minnesota Vikings as they try to get their roster down to 53 players by 3:00 PM Central time, and one move has just came through that kind of hurts a little bit.

The Vikings are waiving defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, who was attempting to make the team after two years that saw him not play any football at all.

Twyman was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2021 after sitting out of the 2020 college football season because of COVID concerns. He then got shot four times while visiting family members in Washington, D.C. and missed all of the 2021 season as well. Hopefully he can find his way to the practice squad with the Vikings and continue his comeback.

The team has also waived two other players in tight end Nick Muse and cornerback Nate Hairston.

Muse was the last of the team’s 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had a bit of a rough preseason and could be a practice squad candidate. Hairston signed as a free agent from Denver during the offseason and was likely going to be primarily seeing action on special teams had he made the roster.

Hairston being waived means that Kris Boyd appears to have made the team as the #6 cornerback. But there are still plenty of moves to come. We’re tracking all the moves on our Roster Cut Tracker, so head on over there and refresh things often to keep yourself updated.