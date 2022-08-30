Minnesota Vikings acquire DL Ross Blacklock in trade with Houston Texans

The Minnesota Vikings made a pretty surprising move before they had to finalize their 53-man roster. Well, two of them, but we’ll get to the other one separately.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Vikings have acquired defensive lineman Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans. The deal sees the Vikings sending a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to Houston in exchange for Blacklock and a seventh-round pick.

Blacklock was a second round pick of the Texans out of Texas Christian in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 29 games for the Texans over the past two season but has just three starts during that time. He will get an opportunity to make an impact for the Vikings right away on the defensive line and might even find himself in the starting lineup right away.

What do you think of the trade, folks?