NFL Roster Cuts: Vikings waive DL Armon Watts

While the Minnesota Vikings acquiring Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans was a bit of a surprise, it was preceded by a move that could be classed as downright shocking.

The Vikings waived DL Armon Watts, who had appeared to be locked in as a starter on the Vikings’ defensive line with Harrison Philipps and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Watts was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings out of Arkansas in the 2019 NFL Draft and had developed himself into a solid rotational player over the past few seasons. With the change to a 3-4 defense, Watts’ snaps in the preseason suggested that he was being treated as a starter. Apparently, that’s not going to be the case anymore.

Watts will almost certainly get snapped up by a team high up on the waiver list with the potential he’s displayed. Best of luck to him going forward. . .except when he plays the Vikings.