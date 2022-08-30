Vikings trade Jesse Davis to Pittsburgh Steelers

Who says cutdown day has to be boring, huh? Just minutes before the deadline, Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah has pulled off another deal.

The #Steelers are trading for #Vikings OL Jesse Davis, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings are trading Jesse Davis to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compensation appears to be a conditional seventh rounder.

Davis signed with the Vikings as a free agent back in March and, at the start of camp, was rolling with the starters as the right guard. However, he got beaten out for the job by second-round pick Ed Ingram, and now the veteran is on his way to the Steel City.

This also means that Chris Reed, who played in just one preseason game, appears to have claimed the spot as Ingram’s backup, as well as the other guard spot, as far as I can tell.

We’re minutes from the roster deadline, folks. What do you think of this move?