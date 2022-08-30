Your Minnesota Vikings Official 53 Man Roster

The final 53 man roster for the Vikings as of 4:00 PM today is set. Obviously, more moves can be made and some players might get replaced by someone the team feels is an upgrade or maybe just more of a need at a different position.

There were some surprises in the cuts but the thing that has my attention is the trade for Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock and the trade of Offensive Guard Jesse Davis.

The Blacklock trade came right after Armon Watts was cut. Well, at least on twitter. Watts was due 2.54M this year and the Vikings save all of that amount. He was also in the last year of is deal. Blacklock has two years left on his deal at 1.332M and 1.693M. Looking at it from that perspective makes it smarter. Blacklock graded fairly poorly his first two years but did have a 66.4 pass rush grade last year so maybe they like that about him the most. Watts graded better though so it is a gamble.

The Davis trade signals that Ed Ingram has won the right guard spot which is a feather in the cap for Kwesi who made the selection.

No other cuts standout and many of the players could be back on the 16 man practice squad. They really are only cutting 11 players provided that the ones cut want to be on the practice squad.

Offense (25 players)

Quarterback - Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Running back/Fullback - Ty Chandler, Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu

Wide receiver - Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Adam Thielen

Tight end - Ben Ellefson, Johnny Mundt, Irv Smith Jr.

Offensive line - Garrett Bradbury, Blake Brandel, Ezra Cleveland, Christian Darrisaw, Ed Ingram, Vederian Lowe, Brian O’Neill, Chris Reed, Austin Schlottman, Oli Udoh

Defense (25 players)

Defensive line - Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Ezesi Otomewo, Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Ross Blacklock (6)

Outside linebacker - Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, Za’Darius Smith, Luiji Vilain, D.J. Wonnum (5)

Inside linebacker - Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye, Jordan Hicks, Eric Kendricks (4)

Cornerback - Andrew Booth Jr., Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan (6)

Safety - Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (4)

Special Teams (3 players)

Kicker - Greg Joseph (1)

Punter - Ryan Wright (1)

Long Snapper - Andrew DePaola (1)

Cuts

Practice squad guesses with asterisks (probably wrong as usual)

Kellen Mond QB *

Sean Mannion QB

Myron Mitchell WR

Trishton Jackson WR *

Dan Chisena WR

Bryant Koback RB *

Nick Muse TE *

Zach Davidson TE *

Timon Parris OT

Josh Sokol OC *

Wyatt Davis OG *

Kyle Hinton OG

Jaylen Twyman DT *

Armon Watts DT

T.J. Smith DT *

Janarius Robinson DE/OLB *

Zach McCloud OLB/DE *

Chazz Surratt LB *

Blake Lynch LB *

William Kwenkeu LB *

Tye Smith CB *

Parry Nickerson CB

Nate Hairston CB

Mike Brown S *

Myles Dorn S

Traded

Jesse Davis (Trade)

IR

Bisi Johnson WR

T.Y. McGill DT

I predict more trades.