Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 August 2022

I’m not going to go back and link to all of our roster stories from yesterday. I’ll just refer you to our Cutdown Tracker and Mark’s story about the roster from after the team made it official.

Before the cuts all took place, The Real Forno Show took a stab at his final 53.

Today we’re going to be watching for waiver claims (by 11:00 AM Central) and rumors of practice squad signings. You can find the rules behind those right here.

What do you think the Vikings’ record will be at the bye week? SB Nation Reacts wants to know.

Our friends at Climbing the Pocket and the Vikings Daily SITREP gave their take on the 53-man roster as well.

More thoughts on the Vikings’ 53-man roster? Warren put his up for your reading pleasure.

Also, tonight we’re going to be finishing HOT AUGUST LIVE on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted as we do our final live show of the month. After this, the live shows will be limited to post-game broadcasts. I’ll have a link to tonight’s show up here at around 6:45 PM Central time.

