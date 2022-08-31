Your Minnesota Vikings Waiver Claim and Practice Squad Tracker

It’s the day after cutdown day in the National Football League, and teams are going to continue to make roster moves, specifically in the form of waiver claims and practice squad signings. We’ll be tracking everything that the Minnesota Vikings are doing today and putting it all right here for you to easily track.

We did a longer post about what’s happening today right here, but here’s a brief summary.

Teams need to make waiver claims on players that were waived during yesterday’s final cuts by 11:00 AM Central time. These are claims for the 53-man roster. . .if a team claims a player, they need to make a corresponding move to add the player claimed to their team. The Vikings are #12 on the waiver priority list, so we’ll see if any players that they might claim fall to them.

After that, teams will be able to start signing players that went unclaimed to their practice squads. The practice squad can contain up to 16 players.

So, if you want to track what the Vikings are doing with the roster today, keep it right here. New additions will go below the line here and we’ll do some separate stories on different moves as well.

Per the official report from the NFL, the Vikings did not claim anyone on waivers.

Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that QB Kellen Mond was claimed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2022

In addition, DL Armon Watts was claimed by the Chicago Bears. Mond and Watts are the only two players that were waived by the Vikings on Tuesday that anyone put a claim in on.

If the Vikings were planning on putting Sean Mannion on the practice squad, the Seattle Seahawks. . .who else. . .have thrown a wrench into those plans.

The #Seahawks are expected to sign veteran QB Sean Mannion to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

Per reports from numerous sources (mostly Chris Tomasson, as you can see below this list), the Vikings’ practice squad will consist of:

S Myles Dorn

G Kyle Hinton

WR Trishton Jackson

RB Bryant Koback

LB William Kwenkeu

TE Nick Muse

OLB Janarius Robinson

DT T.J. Smith

C Josh Sokol

