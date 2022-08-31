Minnesota Vikings acquire WR Jalen Reagor in trade with Philadelphia Eagles

For the last two years, Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver Jalen Reagor has been known as “the guy that was drafted before Justin Jefferson.” Now, he gets to be Jefferson’s teammate.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Reagor was selected by the Eagles with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, one selection before the Vikings took Jefferson. In his two years with the Eagles, he has caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three scores.

It appears that Reagor will slot in as the #5 or #6 wide receiver for the Vikings. Perhaps just as importantly, Reagor has some experience returning punts, doing so 31 times last year for the Eagles. He also had a 73-yard punt return as a rookie in 2020.

