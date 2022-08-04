Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 August 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen! We’ve almost made it through another week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, but we’re not there yet. Here’s today’s Open Thread where you can talk about pretty much anything. Let’s get started, shall we?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Arif and James are back with a brand new episode of Norse Code as they ramp up towards the season.

The Anthony Barr era is over in Minnesota. He’s signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, so the Vikings will see him at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11.

Vikings Report with Drew and Ted (and me) had a live show yesterday to talk about what we’ve seen out of camp so far.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: