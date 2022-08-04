Vikings Happy Hour is open with special guest Eric Eager. You all know that Eric is one of the leading data scientists at Pro Football Focus and also one of the early members at Climbing the Pocket. He will join the crew today to talk about how the Minnesota Vikings can win the NFC North division over the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and the rebuilding Chicago Bears. There should be some interesting theories from the ease of schedule, the best wide receiver corps, going to a “pass first” Kevin O’Connell Los Angeles Rams’ style offense, the defense gelling under Ed Donatell’s Fangio style defense, having a better draft, and last but certainly not least, O’Connell unlocking quarterback Kirk Cousins to get him over the hump to be able to drive the Vikings to January and February wins.

Also on the show tonight, the Vikings Happy Hour crew grows as one of the founders of Climbing the Pocket, Myles Gorham joins the hosting team of Matt and Ryan. Welcome Myles to his new show home.

Discussion topics tonight for episode 058:

Can the Vikings Win the NFC North?

It’s Hump Day and Vikings Happy Hour is back with Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus to talk all things Vikings.

Rookie Roundup: High Praise for Andrew Booth, what’s a realistic expectation for him this season?

What’s your biggest concern for the Vikings this season?

How can Kirk Cousins change his narrative?

Grab your Lake Monster Beer or Favorite drink of choice as the boys sit down to talk. Like, subscribe, comment, & SKOL Vikings!

Fan with us!!! Our guest, Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager @PFF_Eric. The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.