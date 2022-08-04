Hall of Fame Game Discussion: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages. . .we have officially made it back to football.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game is getting set to kick off in Canton, Ohio, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders. At this point I’m not sure anyone cares who’s playing. . .it’s just an opportunity to see real, live football again for the first time since February.

Your Minnesota Vikings will be facing these Raiders a week from Sunday at the great Roomba in the desert for their preseason opener. I know the preseason doesn’t mean a whole lot, but if you’re going to be watching tonight it’s something to keep an eye out for.

With that, if you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, feel free to hang out in here and talk about it.

Enjoy the game, everybody!