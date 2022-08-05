Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 August 2022

Yes, once again the calendar shows us that it’s Friday here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. The NFL preseason slate officially got underway last night with the Hall of Fame Game, and we’re now just nine days away from the purple heading out to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason opener.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour asked whether or not the Vikings can win the NFC North. (Answer: Yes, they can.)

A couple of Hall of Fame safeties think that current Vikings star Harrison Smith could definitely join them one day in Canton.

