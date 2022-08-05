Suh-Watch: Vikings reportedly nowhere near deal with free agent DT

When last we left the Minnesota Vikings and their pursuit of free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, the two sides had reportedly had “multiple conversations” about the 35-year-old joining the Vikings for the 2022 season. While that may or may not be the case, if there have been multiple conversations, it doesn’t appear that they’ve amounted to much.

According to Darren Wolfson of KSTP on a recent Skor North podcast, a deal between Suh and the Vikings is not only not imminent, it isn’t even close.

“They would happily take him today. They’d love to have him on the practice field tomorrow but at a very specific price point. What Suh is looking for and what the Vikings are looking to do, my understanding is the two sides aren’t remotely close.”

(Thanks to Vikings Territory for the transcription of Wolfson’s comments.)

While I can understand that Suh probably wants a whole lot more at this point than the Vikings would be willing to offer him, this is part of what happens when you wait until this late in the game before signing a contract. Most teams don’t have a ton of cap space available to them at this point in the preseason, and if a guy like Suh is wanting to get what he feels he’s worth. . .and, frankly, what he might actually be worth. . .then he’s going to have a difficult time making that happen.

Suh would be a nice addition to the Vikings’ defense, as he would likely slot in on the defensive line next to Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson in the new-look 3-4 scheme that the Vikings are apparently going with. He’d also add some interior pass rush, something that the Vikings have been lacking for a long time.

However, if Suh and the Vikings are going to make something happen, either his price tag is going to have to go down or the Vikings’ number that they’re willing to give is going to have to come up. A signing might still happen, but I wouldn’t expect it to happen anytime soon.