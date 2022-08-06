Video: Kellen Mond throws ridiculous TD pass in practice

Usually we don’t get terribly excited about individual plays in Training Camp, but yesterday Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kellen Mond gave us a throw that we’re willing to make an exception for.

You can see the throw courtesy of Will Ragatz from Sports Illustrated below.

Here’s the crazy Kellen Mond deep ball to Albert Wilson while rolling to his left pic.twitter.com/e7gyRXo3mM — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 5, 2022

You can see Mond running full speed to his left. On the throw itself, Mond appears to jump and fling one sidearm to a sprinting Albert Wilson, who got behind Cameron Dantzler on the play for what would have been a touchdown.

Sure, it’s in a practice situation and all that, but the athleticism needed to make that throw is substantial and Mond managed to pull it off.

Now, I don’t know if this is going to help Mond get past Sean Mannion on the depth chart or anything like that. Witnesses at camp said that Mond would have likely been sacked long before he made the throw had this been a game situation. Still, though. . .Mannion isn’t pulling off anything like that any time soon. Not in a game, not in practice, and not anywhere else.

This has to be a part of what the Vikings. . .or at least Rick Spielman. . .saw when they invested a third-round pick in Mond in the 2021 NFL Draft. Will he get an opportunity to work this sort of magic on the field? That remains to be seen, but he’ll likely at least get an opportunity under the new regime.