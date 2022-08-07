Pads On at Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings 2022 Training Camp is at the point that the pads are on and the hitting has started. This is so important to determine who can and cannot perform well enough in pads and full contact to make the 2022 team. You can only do so much evaluation in shorts and t-shirts. The O-line and D-line players have the most to prove. It also provides some extra tackling practice, although everyone is aware that tackling should be as safe as possible. Unfortunately, there have been a string of “minor” injuries with one delaying the possible return to the field of Irv Smith Jr. The other one of concern came to Christian Darrisaw who was having an outstanding camp so far. Both injuries provide opportunities for other players to step up and make an impression.

We have talked about Kirk Cousins many times before and will continue to do so. It appears that he has nothing but good news to report this time. This appears to be his most productive camp ever, and he appears relaxed and at the top of his game. Maybe even better. One reason why is that he talked about playing a lot of tennis this offseason. Tennis isn’t one of the games that could help a player beyond cardio, but that doesn’t look to be the case for quarterbacks. We’ll explain why.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Training camp – the pads come on.

Theme #2: At tight end, opportunity knocks as Irv Smith gets injured again.

Theme #3: Anyone for tennis?

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, and enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.