 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 August 2022

The week starts over again. Yay.

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, everybody. It looks like the start of another week is here. Are you excited? I’m getting there. . .after all, we have Minnesota Vikings football (or a reasonable facsimile) on Sunday to look forward to, which is kind of nice.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...