Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 August 2022

Hey, everybody. It looks like the start of another week is here. Are you excited? I’m getting there. . .after all, we have Minnesota Vikings football (or a reasonable facsimile) on Sunday to look forward to, which is kind of nice.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We’re a little more than a week away from the first of the NFL’s three preseason cutdown dates.
- Kellen Mond had a pretty crazy touchdown pass in practice last Friday. Well, I thought it was cool.
- Do the Vikings have a competition at their center spot? Apparently, they do.
- Warren has updated his 53-man roster projection after a couple of weeks of camp.
- Two Old Bloggers has a new episode talking about what’s happening at camp as well.
