Mond & Bradbury Disappoint

We’re now in week 3 of training camp, and the Minnesota Vikings are preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Tyler has been riled up over fellow writer, Nate Davis of USA Today having the Vikes sitting at #17 on his preseason power rankings. Really?! Tyler and Dave think that ranking is way too low for an offense with such a capable group of weapons and an improved and healthy defense. Does #17 sound right to you?

First, though, there have been some pleasant surprises in camp so far, and some disappointments. Kellen Mond is being given all sorts of opportunities to win the backup quarterback job from Sean Mannion. Kevin O’Connell wants that, but he is still demonstrating the lack of progress needed to secure the job. It is not due to physical abilities, it has to do with his processing and making correct decisions about who to throw to and where to place the ball. This is as the defense rushes and collapses the pocket to get to him for a touch sack. There is hope that with lots of reps in the preseason games, the speed and accuracy of processing will increase. Why, because he’s been sort of unreliable. Do you think he can take that developmental next step?

Then this weekend Kevin O’Connell said in his press conference that there is competition at the center position. Why? Because we keep hearing and reading accounts of Garrett Bradbury being manhandled by Harrison Phillips. If Bradbury’s technique doesn’t improve quickly or Chris Reed can’t spin up fast enough to take his place at center, defensive coordinators will target Bradbury to disrupt the Vikings’ offense. That is one thing this team can’t afford if it wants to live up to expectations and hype. Will Bradbury get better or lose his starting job for the second time in two years?

