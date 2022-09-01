Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 September 2022

We’ve made it to September at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen! That means it’s officially time for football. . .the season opener will be happening one week from tonight for the league at large, and the purple will open things a week from Sunday when they host Green Bay. It’s gonna be an interesting season, folks, and we hope you’re here for all of it.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We were tracking all the waiver claims (there weren’t any) and practice squad signings the Vikings were making. Then the team just announced who they had signed to fill 12 of the 16 practice squad spots.
- The Vikings made another trade yesterday, too, acquiring wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles. They waived Ihmir Smith-Marsette to make room for him.
- The guys from Norse Code brought us another brand new episode to check out.
- We also did our final live August episode of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. The next time you’ll see us live is after the regular season opener.
