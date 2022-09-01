Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 September 2022

We’ve made it to September at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen! That means it’s officially time for football. . .the season opener will be happening one week from tonight for the league at large, and the purple will open things a week from Sunday when they host Green Bay. It’s gonna be an interesting season, folks, and we hope you’re here for all of it.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: