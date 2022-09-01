 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 September 2022

IT’S THE FIRST OF THE MONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNTH!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve made it to September at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen! That means it’s officially time for football. . .the season opener will be happening one week from tonight for the league at large, and the purple will open things a week from Sunday when they host Green Bay. It’s gonna be an interesting season, folks, and we hope you’re here for all of it.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...