Vikings Roster Cut Reactions

The Minnesota Vikings completed the preseason on Saturday at the Denver Broncos. They immediately started their cuts the next day to get down to their 53-man roster by 3 pm central on Tuesday. It came with some IR placements, surprises, and trades. The Vikings were not awarded anyone from the waiver wire today, and are now signing players to their practice squad. Then BAM! The Vikings trade for Jalen Reagor and waived Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Wow! The guys will be talking with you all about it.

Vikings Happy Hour is back to break down an eventful day of roster cuts and trades and give you our reaction to all the moves and surprises! In addition, we’ll talk about what appears to be a strong draft class from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell, after a “weak” ‘21 class from the former regime. So grab your Lake Monster beer and enjoy!

So grab your Lake Monster beer and join us! Skol!

Discussion topics for episode 062 are:

- Reactions to the moves yesterday

- Surprises?

- QB’s Gone

- Trades! Ross Blacklock, Jesse Davis, Jalen Reagor.

- Kwesi and KOC

- Recap Vikings Cuts

- Strong ‘22 draft class/weak ‘21 class

- Mattison fodder dies

- Takeaways from last week's game

- What are you most looking forward to this season

- Any other Vikings News

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.