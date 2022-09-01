Week 2 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

College football really gets underway this week. Last week there were some matchups but none that were really intriguing besides Nebraska vs Northwestern. It was a pretty good game. This week there are several games with players too watch especially Quarterbacks. Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Coastal Carolina have QBs that may interest some of you. There are several games with Centers that many will watch closely this year. It is an exciting season considering the possible needs the team will have next year and what direction Kwesi may take.
The best games look to be ...
5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia
23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
Florida State vs. LSU
Thursday, September 1
West Virginia at 17 Pitt 7:00pm
Doug Nester West Virginia OG 6-6 321
Dante Stills West Virginia DL 6-4 285
J.T. Daniels West Virginia QB 6-2 226
Charles Woods West Virginia CB 5-11 193
Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh EDGE 6-4 260
Carter Warren Pittsburgh OT 6-5 315
Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh DL5T 6-0 275
Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh RB 5-11 215
A.J. Woods Pittsburgh CB 5-11 195
Kedon Slovis Pittsburgh QB 6-3 215
SirVocea Dennis Pittsburgh LB 6-1 230
Deslin Alexandre Pittsburgh DL 6-4 275
Gabe Houy Pittsburgh IOL 6-6 325
Central Michigan at 12 Oklahoma State 7:00pm
Lew Nichols III Central Michigan RB 5-10 220
Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State DL5T 6-4 295
Brock Martin Oklahoma State EDGE 6-3 245
Trace Ford Oklahoma State EDGE 6-3 240
Spencer Sanders Oklahoma State QB 6-1 210
Ball State at Tennessee 7:00pm
Jeremy Banks Tennessee OLB 6-1 220
Hendon Hooker Tennessee QB 6-4 218
Cedric Tillman Tennessee WR 6-2 215
Darnell Wright Tennessee OT 6-6 335
Bru McCoy Tennessee WR 6-3 220
Penn State at Purdue 8:00pm
Joey Porter Jr. Penn State CB 6-2 192
Parker Washington Penn State WR 5-10 207
P.J. Mustipher Penn State DL1T 6-4 329
Ji-Ayir Brown Penn State S 5-11 208
Adisa Isaac Penn State EDGE 6-4 249
Mitchell Tinsley Penn State WR 6-1 206
Caedan Wallace Penn State OT 6-5 324
Nick Tarburton Penn State EDGE 6-3 269
Sean Clifford Penn State QB 6-2 212
Jalen Graham Purdue LB 6-3 220
Cory Trice Purdue CB 6-3 215
Aidan O-Connell Purdue QB 6-3 210
Louisiana Tech at Missouri 8:00pm
Beejay Williamson Louisiana Tech S 6-0 195
Tyler Grubbs Louisiana Tech ILB 6-1 224
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 5-11 178
Javon Foster Missouri OT 6-5 320
Harrison Mevis Missouri PK 5-11 257
Jaylon Carlies Missouri S 6-3 219
Trajan Jeffcoat Missouri EDGE 6-4 274
New Mexico State at Minnesota 9:00pm
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB 5-10 210
John Michael Schmitz Minnesota OC 6-4 320
Braelen Oliver Minnesota LB 6-0 230
Chris Autman-Bell Minnesota WR 6-1 210
Tanner Morgan Minnesota QB 6-2 215
Friday, September 2
Western Michigan at 15 Michigan State 7:00pm
Jacob Slade Michigan State DL3T 6-4 315
Jayden Reed Michigan State WRS 6-0 185
Xavier Henderson Michigan State S 6-0 210
Jacoby Windmon Michigan State LB 6-2 230
Khris Bogle Michigan State EDGE 6-4 240
Aaron Brule Michigan State LB 6-1 220
Jarek Broussard Michigan State RB 5-9 185
Ameer Speed Michigan State CB 6-3 210
Bryce Baringer Michigan State P 6-3 210
TCU at Colorado 10:00pm
Terrance Lang Colorado DL
Quentin Johnston TCU WR 6-3 201
Noah Daniels TCU CB 6-0 194
Tre-vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU CBN 5-9 177
Steve Avila TCU IOL 6-4 330
Marcel Brooks TCU LB 6-2 210
Max Duggan TCU QB 6-2 210
Alan Ali TCU IOL 6-5 300
Saturday, September 3
South Dakota State at Iowa 12:00pm
Sam LaPorta Iowa TE 6-4 249
Riley Moss Iowa CB 6-1 194
Jack Campbell Iowa ILB 6-5 243
Tory Taylor Iowa P 6-4 231
Cody Ince Iowa OG 6-4 282
Jestin Jacobs Iowa LB 6-4 238
Spencer Petras Iowa QB 6-5 231
North Carolina at Appalachian State 12:00pm
Nick Hampton Appalachian State EDGE 6-3 225
Camerun Peoples Appalachian State RB 6-2 225
Cooper Hodges Appalachian State IOL 6-4 305
Josh Downs North Carolina WR 5-10 171
Tony Grimes North Carolina CB 6-1 195
Ja-Qurious Conley North Carolina S 6-1 210
Storm Duck North Carolina CB 6-0 200
Raymond Vohasek North Carolina DL 6-2 310
Desmond Evans North Carolina EDGE 6-6 265
Noah Taylor North Carolina LB 6-5 240
Corey Gaynor North Carolina IOL 6-3 305
Rutgers at Boston College 12:00pm
Zay Flowers Boston College WRS 5-10 172
Phil Jurkovec Boston College QB 6-4 226
Avery Young Rutgers CB 6-0 205
Ifeanyi Maijeh Rutgers DL 6-2 290
Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M 12:00pm
Antonio Johnson Texas A&M S 6-3 200
Demani Richardson Texas A&M S 6-1 210
Jaylon Jones Texas A&M CB 6-1 205
Devon Achane Texas A&M RB 5-8 185
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WRS 5-10 190
Baylor Cupp Texas A&M TE 6-5 245
Myles Jones Texas A&M CB 6-3 190
Layden Robinson Texas A&M OG 6-3 320
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DL 6-2 325
Colorado State at 8 Michigan 12:00pm
D.J. Turner Michigan CBN 5-11 181
Ryan Hayes Michigan OT 6-6 307
Olusegun Oluwatimi Michigan OC 6-3 310
Erick All Michigan TE 6-4 245
Ronnie Bell Michigan WR 6-0 192
Zak Zinter Michigan OT 6-5 320
Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 6-3 211
Mazi Smith Michigan DL1T 6-3 326
Blake Corum Michigan RB 5-7 200
R.J. Moten Michigan S 6-0 223
Mike Morris Michigan DL 6-6 292
Michael Barrett Michigan LB 6-0 233
Jake Moody Michigan K 6-1 210
13 NC State at East Carolina 12:00pm
C.J. Johnson East Carolina WR
Cory Durden NC State DL3T 6-4 310
Drake Thomas NC State OLB 6-0 238
Devin Leary NC State QB 6-1 212
Payton Wilson NC State OLB 6-3 235
Isaiah Moore NC State LB 6-2 232
Southeast Missouri at Iowa State 2:00pm
Will McDonald IV Iowa State EDGE 6-4 245
Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State WR 6-3 210
Jirehl Brock Iowa State RB 5-11 215
T.J. Tampa Iowa State DB 6-2 185
Easton Dean Iowa State TE 6-6 249
Sean Shaw Jr. Iowa State WR 6-6 212
Trevor Downing Iowa State IOL 6-5 304
Bowling Green at UCLA 2:30pm
Darren Anders Bowling Green OLB 6-0 230
Zach Charbonnet UCLA RB 6-1 220
Azizi Hearn UCLA CB 6-1 202
Jake Bobo UCLA WR 6-5 215
Darius Muasau UCLA ILB 6-1 230
Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA QB 6-1 205
Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami (FL) 3:30pm
Zion Nelson Miami (FL) OT 6-5 316
Frank Ladson Jr. Miami (FL) WR 6-3 205
Tyler Van Dyke Miami (FL) QB 6-3 224
Will Mallory Miami (FL) TE 6-5 245
Tyrique Stevenson Miami (FL) CB 6-0 214
Caleb Johnson Miami (FL) LB 6-1 235
Al Blades Jr. Miami (FL) CB 6-1 188
Mitchell Agude Miami EDGE 6-5 255
23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas 3:30pm
Josh Whyle Cincinnati TE 6-6 245
Ja-Von Hicks Cincinnati S 6-1 205
Deshawn Pace Cincinnati OLB 6-2 218
Arquon Bush Cincinnati CB 6-0 190
Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati LB 6-0 235
Leonard Taylor Cincinnati TE 6-5 255
Jalen Catalon Arkansas S 5-10 200
Ricky Stromberg Arkansas OC 6-3 310
Bumper Pool Arkansas OLB 6-2 232
Jadon Haselwood Arkansas WR 6-3 213
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas QB 6-3 242
Drew Sanders Arkansas LB 6-5 232
Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 6-2 181
Trey Knox Arkansas te 6-5 245
11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 3:30pm
Noah Sewell Oregon ILB 6-3 251
Justin Flowe Oregon ILB 6-2 237
Alex Forsyth Oregon OC 6-3 303
T.J. Bass Oregon OG 6-5 318
Christian Gonzalez Oregon CB 6-2 201
Mase Funa Oregon LB 6-3 255
Bo Nix Oregon QB 6-2 213
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon OT 6-6 330
Brandon Dorlus Oregon DL 6-3 290
Jalen Carter Georgia DL3T 6-3 310
Kelee Ringo Georgia CB 6-2 205
Tykee Smith Georgia S 5-10 198
Broderick Jones Georgia OT 6-4 315
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia OC 6-3 310
Nolan Smith Georgia EDGE 6-3 235
Christopher Smith II Georgia S 5-11 190
Kendall Milton Georgia RB 6-1 220
Darnell Washington Georgia TE 6-6 265
Kenny McIntosh Georgia RB 6-0 210
Warren Ericson Georgia OG 6-4 305
Robert Beal Jr. Georgia EDGE 6-3 255
Kearis Jackson Georgia WR 5-11 200
Warren McClendon Georgia OT 6-4 300
Zion Logue Georgia DL 6-5 295
M.J. Sherman Georgia LB 6-2 250
Dominick Blaylock Georgia WR 6-1 205
Stetson Bennett IV Georgia QB 5-11 190
UTEP at 9 Oklahoma 3:30pm
Jacob Cowing UTEP WRS 5-10 170
Marvin Mims Oklahoma WR 5-11 177
Anton Harrison Oklahoma OT 6-5 309
Eric Gray Oklahoma RB 5-9 206
Andrew Raym Oklahoma OC 6-3 315
DaShaun White Oklahoma OLB 6-0 224
Wanya Morris Oklahoma OT 6-5 301
Jeffery Johnson Oklahoma DL 6-2 313
Michael Turk Oklahoma P 6-0 240
Key Lawrence Oklahoma S 6-1 204
Reggie Grimes Oklahoma EDGE 6-4 273
D.J. Graham Oklahoma CB 6-0 195
Theo Wease Oklahoma WR 6-3 200
Woodi Washington Oklahoma CB 5-11 193
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma QB 5-11 204
David Ugwoegbu Oklahoma LB 6-4 237
McKade Mettauer Oklahoma IOL 6-4 313
Jalen Redmond Oklahoma DL 6-3 298
Chris Murray Oklahoma IOL 6-2 300
Troy at 21 Ole Miss 4:00pm
Richard Jibunor Troy EDGE 6-3 232
Carlton Martial Troy LB 5-9 210
Dell Pettus Troy S 6-0 200
Zach Evans Ole Miss RB 5-11 212
Isheem Young Ole Miss S 5-10 210
Jonathan Mingo Ole Miss WR 6-2 225
Nick Broeker Ole Miss OG 6-5 315
Khari Coleman Ole Miss OLB 6-2 220
Jeremy James Ole Miss IOL 6-5 305
Troy Brown Ole Miss LB 6-1 220
25 BYU at USF 4:00pm
Jaren Hall BYU QB 6-1 205
Blake Freeland BYU OT 6-8 305
Puka Nacua BYU WR 6-2 210
Clark Barrington BYU OG 6-5 302
Donovan Jennings USF OT 6-5 327
Rice at 14 USC 6:00pm
Jordan Addison USC WR 6-0 175
Andrew Vorhees USC OG 6-6 320
Tuli Tuipulotu USC DL5T 6-4 290
Brett Neilon USC OC 6-2 295
Austin Jones USC RB 5-10 195
Shane Lee USC LB 6-0 245
Nick Figueroa USC EDGE 6-5 275
Travis Dye USC RB 5-10 200
Brandon Pili USC DL 6-3 345
7 Utah at Florida 7:00pm
Clark Phillips III Utah CBN 5-10 185
Tavion Thomas Utah RB 6-1 221
Dalton Kincaid Utah TE 6-4 242
Brant Kuithe Utah TE 6-1 230
Mohamoud Diabate Utah LB 6-4 222
Cameron Rising Utah QB 6-2 218
Rashad Torrence II Florida S 6-0 205
Anthony Richardson Florida QB 6-3 236
Gervon Dexter Florida DL3T 6-6 313
Trey Dean III Florida S 6-2 206
O-Cyrus Torrence Florida OG 6-5 335
Brenton Cox Jr. Florida EDGE 6-4 253
Ventrell Miller Florida OLB 6-0 226
Lorenzo Lingard Florida RB 5-11 203
Amari Burney Florida LB 6-2 228
Miami (Ohio) at 20 Kentucky 7:00pm
Will Levis Kentucky QB 6-3 232
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky RB 5-11 224
Justin Rogers Kentucky DL1T 6-2 336
Kavosiey Smoke Kentucky RB 5-9 201
Tayvion Robinson Kentucky WRS 5-9 187
J.J. Weaver Kentucky LB 6-5 242
Jordan Wright Kentucky LB 6-5 231
Tashawn Manning Kentucky IOL 6-4 330
Army at Coastal Carolina 7:00pm
Andre Carter II Army EDGE 6-6 250
Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina QB 6-3 210
Willie Lampkin Coastal Carolina OG 6-1 285
D-Jordan Strong Coastal Carolina CBN 5-11 175
Jerrod Clark Coastal Carolina DL1T 6-4 345
Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin 7:00pm
Keeanu Benton Wisconsin DL1T 6-4 317
Nick Herbig Wisconsin OLB 6-2 227
Logan Brown Wisconsin OT 6-5 311
Tyler Beach Wisconsin OG 6-5 312
Joe Tippmann Wisconsin OC 6-5 320
Graham Mertz Wisconsin QB 6-3 216
Jay Shaw Wisconsin CB 5-11 187
5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State 7:30pm
Michael Mayer Notre Dame TE 6-5 251
Brandon Joseph Notre Dame S 6-1 192
Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame EDGE 6-5 260
Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame OC 6-5 307
Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 6-2 205
Chris Tyree Notre Dame RB 5-9 190
J.D. Bertrand Notre Dame OLB 6-1 230
Clarence Lewis Notre Dame CB 5-11 192
Andrew Kristofic Notre Dame OG 6-4 295
Rylie Mills Notre Dame EDGE 6-5 292
Zeke Correll Notre Dame IOL 6-3 308
Bo Bauer Notre Dame LB 6-2 235
Josh Lugg Notre Dame OT 6-6 316
C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB 6-3 218
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State WR 6-0 198
Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State OT 6-6 315
Zach Harrison Ohio State EDGE 6-6 272
Lathan Ransom Ohio State S 6-0 205
Dawand Jones Ohio State OT 6-8 360
Ronnie Hickman Ohio State S 6-1 205
Matthew Jones Ohio State OG 6-4 310
Taron Vincent Ohio State DL3T 6-2 305
Cody Simon Ohio State OLB 6-1 233
Cameron Brown Ohio State CB 6-0 190
Harry Miller Ohio State OG 6-3 315
Jerron Cage Ohio State DL1T 6-2 310
Julian Fleming Ohio State WR 6-2 205
Luke Wypler Ohio State IOL 6-3 300
Gee Scott Jr. Ohio State TE 6-3 239
Palaie Gaoteote IV Ohio State LB 6-2 245
Josh Proctor Ohio State S 6-2 205
Teradja Mitchell Ohio State LB 6-2 239
Tanner McCalister Ohio State S 5-11 195
Noah Ruggles Ohio State K 6-2 190
Utah State at 1 Alabama 7:30pm
Xavier Williams Utah State WR
Will Anderson Jr. Alabama EDGE 6-4 243
Bryce Young Alabama QB 6-0 194
Eli Ricks Alabama CB 6-2 195
Malachi Moore Alabama S 6-0 190
Jordan Battle Alabama S 6-1 206
Henry To-o To-o Alabama ILB 6-2 228
Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama RB 5-11 200
Emil Ekiyor Jr. Alabama OG 6-2 324
Cameron Latu Alabama TE 6-4 250
Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 6-0 200
Javion Cohen Alabama OG 6-3 305
Byron Young Alabama DL5T 6-3- 292
Tyler Harrell Alabama WR 6-0 194
Justin Eboigbe Alabama EDGE 6-5 285
Tim Smith Alabama DL3T 6-3 308
Trey Sanders Alabama RB 5-11 214
Brian Branch Alabama CB 5-11 190
DeMarcco Hellams Alabama S 6-1 208
D.J. Dale Alabama DL3T 6-3 300
Darrian Dalcourt Alabama OC 6-3 300
Stephon Wynn Jr. Alabama DL3T 6-3 310
Traeshon Holden Alabama WR 6-3 214
Chris Braswell Alabama LB 6-3 240
Jase McClellan Alabama RB 5-11 212
Will Reichard Alabama K 6-1 190
Tyler Steen Alabama OT 6-5 315
Timothy Smith Alabama DL 6-4 304
Boise State at Oregon State 10:30pm
J.L. Skinner Boise State S 6-4 220
Hank Bachmeier Boise State QB 6-1 210
Luke Musgrave Oregon State TE 6-6 252
Avery Roberts Oregon State ILB 6-1 234
Jaydon Grant Oregon State S 6-0 193
Omar Speights Oregon State LB 6-1 233
Sunday, September 4
Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans, LA) 7:30pm
Akeem Dent Florida State S 6-1 203
Robert Scott Jr. Florida State OT 6-5 312
Amari Gainer Florida State ILB 6-3 237
Fabian Lovett Florida State DL3T 6-4 306
Robert Cooper Florida State DL1T 6-2 338
Jammie Robinson Florida State S 5-11 203
Mycah Pittman Florida State WR 5-11 211
Kayshon Boutte LSU WR 6-0 185
Jaquelin Roy LSU DL3T 6-3 297
Mekhi Garner LSU CB 6-1 217
B.J. Ojulari LSU EDGE 6-3 244
Mike Jones Jr. LSU OLB 6-1 234
Sevyn Banks LSU CB 6-0 200
Ali Gaye LSU EDGE 6-6 250
Jordan Toles LSU S 6-1 203
Jaray Jenkins LSU WR 6-3 198
Micah Baskerville LSU LB
Jayden Daniels LSU QB 6-3 200
John Emery Jr. LSU RB 5-11 220
Noah Cain LSU RB 5-11 226
Jay Ward LSU S 6-2 188
Todd Harris Jr. LSU S 6-0 200
Monday, September 5
4 Clemson at Georgia Tech 8:00pm
Myles Murphy Clemson EDGE 6-5 275
Bryan Bresee Clemson DL3T 6-5 300
Trenton Simpson Clemson OLB 6-3 230
Tyler Davis Clemson DL3T 6-2 300
D.J. Uiagalelei Clemson QB 6-4 250
Jordan McFadden Clemson OT 6-2 310
Walker Parks Clemson OT 6-5 300
K.J. Henry Clemson EDGE 6-4 260
Lannden Zanders Clemson S 6-1 210
Sheridan Jones Clemson CB 6-0 185
Joseph Ngata Clemson WR 6-3 220
Davis Allen Clemson TE 6-5 250
Xavier Thomas Clemson EDGE 6-2 255
Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DL 6-4 295
Fred Davis II Clemson CB 6-0 200
Malcolm Greene Clemson CB 5-10 195
E.J. Williams Clemson WR 6-3 190
Will Putnam Clemson IOL 6-4 315
As usual, I will provide a mock draft which always gets more comments than the games and specific players. Go figure.
TRADES
Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Round 1 Pick 19
Received: Round 1 Pick 21, Round 4 Pick 21
Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 21
Received: Round 1 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 33
Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 3 Pick 19
Received: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 24
Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 5 Pick 24
Received: Round 5 Pick 28, Round 7 Pick 28
24: R1 P24 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson
51: R2 P19 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State
88: R3 P24 TE Sam LaPorta - Iowa
124: R4 P21 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota
136: R4 P33 DL Justin Eboigbe - Alabama
155: R5 P19 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina
164: R5 P28 S Christopher Smith - Georgia
195: R6 P19 CB Justin Ford - Montana
244: R7 P28 WR Cornelius Johnson - Michigan
Linebacker may not seem like a need with Kendricks, Hicks, Asamoah, and Dye but Kendricks will be 31 and entering the last year of his deal with a 11.43M cap hit. The team would save 9.5M in cap space if they cut or trade him. Jordan Hicks will be 32 next year, entering the last year of his deal, and the team would save 5M in cap space if they cut or trade him. Troy Dye will be entering his last season. Linebacker could be a top pick next year even if they keep Kendricks and Hicks.
Edge rusher could be a bigger need than Linebacker depending on how things go this season. Za’Darius Smith will be 31 next year and has a cap hit of 14.1667M. His cap hit in 2024 will be 21.667M which is probably not going to happen. Add in that the team is basically forced to extend Hunter based on massive dead money they would incur if he is moved next year and they’ll need new young Edge rushers.
Tight end may not be a need depending on if they extend Irv Smith but he needs to remain healthy in order to warrant a new deal from the Vikings. Also, the amount of the new deal could be a sticking point in negotiations. I have no clue how much he would want, be worth, or ask for but there is always a possibility. Regardless of Smith, they could use better depth.
Obviously the Center position will more than likely be a need and will need better depth. Picking one in the 4th round may seem late and Schmitz may not be available this late but they should add one since there will be several next year.
I think McCall is a pick that may make sense next year. Cousins should play out his deal and getting another yout to groom is never a bad idea. They do it for other positions but when it comes to Quarterback, many folks get up in arms about trying to develop one.
Justin Ford is a very interesting prospect to keep an eye on.
Well there it is. Enjoy the games this week especially since there are no NFL games!
