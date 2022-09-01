Week 2 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

College football really gets underway this week. Last week there were some matchups but none that were really intriguing besides Nebraska vs Northwestern. It was a pretty good game. This week there are several games with players too watch especially Quarterbacks. Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Coastal Carolina have QBs that may interest some of you. There are several games with Centers that many will watch closely this year. It is an exciting season considering the possible needs the team will have next year and what direction Kwesi may take.

The best games look to be ...

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas

Florida State vs. LSU

Thursday, September 1

West Virginia at 17 Pitt 7:00pm

Doug Nester West Virginia OG 6-6 321

Dante Stills West Virginia DL 6-4 285

J.T. Daniels West Virginia QB 6-2 226

Charles Woods West Virginia CB 5-11 193

Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh EDGE 6-4 260

Carter Warren Pittsburgh OT 6-5 315

Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh DL5T 6-0 275

Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh RB 5-11 215

A.J. Woods Pittsburgh CB 5-11 195

Kedon Slovis Pittsburgh QB 6-3 215

SirVocea Dennis Pittsburgh LB 6-1 230

Deslin Alexandre Pittsburgh DL 6-4 275

Gabe Houy Pittsburgh IOL 6-6 325

Central Michigan at 12 Oklahoma State 7:00pm

Lew Nichols III Central Michigan RB 5-10 220

Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State DL5T 6-4 295

Brock Martin Oklahoma State EDGE 6-3 245

Trace Ford Oklahoma State EDGE 6-3 240

Spencer Sanders Oklahoma State QB 6-1 210

Ball State at Tennessee 7:00pm

Jeremy Banks Tennessee OLB 6-1 220

Hendon Hooker Tennessee QB 6-4 218

Cedric Tillman Tennessee WR 6-2 215

Darnell Wright Tennessee OT 6-6 335

Bru McCoy Tennessee WR 6-3 220

Penn State at Purdue 8:00pm

Joey Porter Jr. Penn State CB 6-2 192

Parker Washington Penn State WR 5-10 207

P.J. Mustipher Penn State DL1T 6-4 329

Ji-Ayir Brown Penn State S 5-11 208

Adisa Isaac Penn State EDGE 6-4 249

Mitchell Tinsley Penn State WR 6-1 206

Caedan Wallace Penn State OT 6-5 324

Nick Tarburton Penn State EDGE 6-3 269

Sean Clifford Penn State QB 6-2 212

Jalen Graham Purdue LB 6-3 220

Cory Trice Purdue CB 6-3 215

Aidan O-Connell Purdue QB 6-3 210

Louisiana Tech at Missouri 8:00pm

Beejay Williamson Louisiana Tech S 6-0 195

Tyler Grubbs Louisiana Tech ILB 6-1 224

Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri CB 5-11 178

Javon Foster Missouri OT 6-5 320

Harrison Mevis Missouri PK 5-11 257

Jaylon Carlies Missouri S 6-3 219

Trajan Jeffcoat Missouri EDGE 6-4 274

New Mexico State at Minnesota 9:00pm

Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB 5-10 210

John Michael Schmitz Minnesota OC 6-4 320

Braelen Oliver Minnesota LB 6-0 230

Chris Autman-Bell Minnesota WR 6-1 210

Tanner Morgan Minnesota QB 6-2 215

Friday, September 2

Western Michigan at 15 Michigan State 7:00pm

Jacob Slade Michigan State DL3T 6-4 315

Jayden Reed Michigan State WRS 6-0 185

Xavier Henderson Michigan State S 6-0 210

Jacoby Windmon Michigan State LB 6-2 230

Khris Bogle Michigan State EDGE 6-4 240

Aaron Brule Michigan State LB 6-1 220

Jarek Broussard Michigan State RB 5-9 185

Ameer Speed Michigan State CB 6-3 210

Bryce Baringer Michigan State P 6-3 210

TCU at Colorado 10:00pm

Terrance Lang Colorado DL

Quentin Johnston TCU WR 6-3 201

Noah Daniels TCU CB 6-0 194

Tre-vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU CBN 5-9 177

Steve Avila TCU IOL 6-4 330

Marcel Brooks TCU LB 6-2 210

Max Duggan TCU QB 6-2 210

Alan Ali TCU IOL 6-5 300

Saturday, September 3

South Dakota State at Iowa 12:00pm

Sam LaPorta Iowa TE 6-4 249

Riley Moss Iowa CB 6-1 194

Jack Campbell Iowa ILB 6-5 243

Tory Taylor Iowa P 6-4 231

Cody Ince Iowa OG 6-4 282

Jestin Jacobs Iowa LB 6-4 238

Spencer Petras Iowa QB 6-5 231

North Carolina at Appalachian State 12:00pm

Nick Hampton Appalachian State EDGE 6-3 225

Camerun Peoples Appalachian State RB 6-2 225

Cooper Hodges Appalachian State IOL 6-4 305

Josh Downs North Carolina WR 5-10 171

Tony Grimes North Carolina CB 6-1 195

Ja-Qurious Conley North Carolina S 6-1 210

Storm Duck North Carolina CB 6-0 200

Raymond Vohasek North Carolina DL 6-2 310

Desmond Evans North Carolina EDGE 6-6 265

Noah Taylor North Carolina LB 6-5 240

Corey Gaynor North Carolina IOL 6-3 305

Rutgers at Boston College 12:00pm

Zay Flowers Boston College WRS 5-10 172

Phil Jurkovec Boston College QB 6-4 226

Avery Young Rutgers CB 6-0 205

Ifeanyi Maijeh Rutgers DL 6-2 290

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M 12:00pm

Antonio Johnson Texas A&M S 6-3 200

Demani Richardson Texas A&M S 6-1 210

Jaylon Jones Texas A&M CB 6-1 205

Devon Achane Texas A&M RB 5-8 185

Ainias Smith Texas A&M WRS 5-10 190

Baylor Cupp Texas A&M TE 6-5 245

Myles Jones Texas A&M CB 6-3 190

Layden Robinson Texas A&M OG 6-3 320

McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DL 6-2 325

Colorado State at 8 Michigan 12:00pm

D.J. Turner Michigan CBN 5-11 181

Ryan Hayes Michigan OT 6-6 307

Olusegun Oluwatimi Michigan OC 6-3 310

Erick All Michigan TE 6-4 245

Ronnie Bell Michigan WR 6-0 192

Zak Zinter Michigan OT 6-5 320

Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 6-3 211

Mazi Smith Michigan DL1T 6-3 326

Blake Corum Michigan RB 5-7 200

R.J. Moten Michigan S 6-0 223

Mike Morris Michigan DL 6-6 292

Michael Barrett Michigan LB 6-0 233

Jake Moody Michigan K 6-1 210

13 NC State at East Carolina 12:00pm

C.J. Johnson East Carolina WR

Cory Durden NC State DL3T 6-4 310

Drake Thomas NC State OLB 6-0 238

Devin Leary NC State QB 6-1 212

Payton Wilson NC State OLB 6-3 235

Isaiah Moore NC State LB 6-2 232

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State 2:00pm

Will McDonald IV Iowa State EDGE 6-4 245

Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State WR 6-3 210

Jirehl Brock Iowa State RB 5-11 215

T.J. Tampa Iowa State DB 6-2 185

Easton Dean Iowa State TE 6-6 249

Sean Shaw Jr. Iowa State WR 6-6 212

Trevor Downing Iowa State IOL 6-5 304

Bowling Green at UCLA 2:30pm

Darren Anders Bowling Green OLB 6-0 230

Zach Charbonnet UCLA RB 6-1 220

Azizi Hearn UCLA CB 6-1 202

Jake Bobo UCLA WR 6-5 215

Darius Muasau UCLA ILB 6-1 230

Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA QB 6-1 205

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami (FL) 3:30pm

Zion Nelson Miami (FL) OT 6-5 316

Frank Ladson Jr. Miami (FL) WR 6-3 205

Tyler Van Dyke Miami (FL) QB 6-3 224

Will Mallory Miami (FL) TE 6-5 245

Tyrique Stevenson Miami (FL) CB 6-0 214

Caleb Johnson Miami (FL) LB 6-1 235

Al Blades Jr. Miami (FL) CB 6-1 188

Mitchell Agude Miami EDGE 6-5 255

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas 3:30pm

Josh Whyle Cincinnati TE 6-6 245

Ja-Von Hicks Cincinnati S 6-1 205

Deshawn Pace Cincinnati OLB 6-2 218

Arquon Bush Cincinnati CB 6-0 190

Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati LB 6-0 235

Leonard Taylor Cincinnati TE 6-5 255

Jalen Catalon Arkansas S 5-10 200

Ricky Stromberg Arkansas OC 6-3 310

Bumper Pool Arkansas OLB 6-2 232

Jadon Haselwood Arkansas WR 6-3 213

K.J. Jefferson Arkansas QB 6-3 242

Drew Sanders Arkansas LB 6-5 232

Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 6-2 181

Trey Knox Arkansas te 6-5 245

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 3:30pm

Noah Sewell Oregon ILB 6-3 251

Justin Flowe Oregon ILB 6-2 237

Alex Forsyth Oregon OC 6-3 303

T.J. Bass Oregon OG 6-5 318

Christian Gonzalez Oregon CB 6-2 201

Mase Funa Oregon LB 6-3 255

Bo Nix Oregon QB 6-2 213

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon OT 6-6 330

Brandon Dorlus Oregon DL 6-3 290

Jalen Carter Georgia DL3T 6-3 310

Kelee Ringo Georgia CB 6-2 205

Tykee Smith Georgia S 5-10 198

Broderick Jones Georgia OT 6-4 315

Sedrick Van Pran Georgia OC 6-3 310

Nolan Smith Georgia EDGE 6-3 235

Christopher Smith II Georgia S 5-11 190

Kendall Milton Georgia RB 6-1 220

Darnell Washington Georgia TE 6-6 265

Kenny McIntosh Georgia RB 6-0 210

Warren Ericson Georgia OG 6-4 305

Robert Beal Jr. Georgia EDGE 6-3 255

Kearis Jackson Georgia WR 5-11 200

Warren McClendon Georgia OT 6-4 300

Zion Logue Georgia DL 6-5 295

M.J. Sherman Georgia LB 6-2 250

Dominick Blaylock Georgia WR 6-1 205

Stetson Bennett IV Georgia QB 5-11 190

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma 3:30pm

Jacob Cowing UTEP WRS 5-10 170

Marvin Mims Oklahoma WR 5-11 177

Anton Harrison Oklahoma OT 6-5 309

Eric Gray Oklahoma RB 5-9 206

Andrew Raym Oklahoma OC 6-3 315

DaShaun White Oklahoma OLB 6-0 224

Wanya Morris Oklahoma OT 6-5 301

Jeffery Johnson Oklahoma DL 6-2 313

Michael Turk Oklahoma P 6-0 240

Key Lawrence Oklahoma S 6-1 204

Reggie Grimes Oklahoma EDGE 6-4 273

D.J. Graham Oklahoma CB 6-0 195

Theo Wease Oklahoma WR 6-3 200

Woodi Washington Oklahoma CB 5-11 193

Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma QB 5-11 204

David Ugwoegbu Oklahoma LB 6-4 237

McKade Mettauer Oklahoma IOL 6-4 313

Jalen Redmond Oklahoma DL 6-3 298

Chris Murray Oklahoma IOL 6-2 300

Troy at 21 Ole Miss 4:00pm

Richard Jibunor Troy EDGE 6-3 232

Carlton Martial Troy LB 5-9 210

Dell Pettus Troy S 6-0 200

Zach Evans Ole Miss RB 5-11 212

Isheem Young Ole Miss S 5-10 210

Jonathan Mingo Ole Miss WR 6-2 225

Nick Broeker Ole Miss OG 6-5 315

Khari Coleman Ole Miss OLB 6-2 220

Jeremy James Ole Miss IOL 6-5 305

Troy Brown Ole Miss LB 6-1 220

25 BYU at USF 4:00pm

Jaren Hall BYU QB 6-1 205

Blake Freeland BYU OT 6-8 305

Puka Nacua BYU WR 6-2 210

Clark Barrington BYU OG 6-5 302

Donovan Jennings USF OT 6-5 327

Rice at 14 USC 6:00pm

Jordan Addison USC WR 6-0 175

Andrew Vorhees USC OG 6-6 320

Tuli Tuipulotu USC DL5T 6-4 290

Brett Neilon USC OC 6-2 295

Austin Jones USC RB 5-10 195

Shane Lee USC LB 6-0 245

Nick Figueroa USC EDGE 6-5 275

Travis Dye USC RB 5-10 200

Brandon Pili USC DL 6-3 345

7 Utah at Florida 7:00pm

Clark Phillips III Utah CBN 5-10 185

Tavion Thomas Utah RB 6-1 221

Dalton Kincaid Utah TE 6-4 242

Brant Kuithe Utah TE 6-1 230

Mohamoud Diabate Utah LB 6-4 222

Cameron Rising Utah QB 6-2 218

Rashad Torrence II Florida S 6-0 205

Anthony Richardson Florida QB 6-3 236

Gervon Dexter Florida DL3T 6-6 313

Trey Dean III Florida S 6-2 206

O-Cyrus Torrence Florida OG 6-5 335

Brenton Cox Jr. Florida EDGE 6-4 253

Ventrell Miller Florida OLB 6-0 226

Lorenzo Lingard Florida RB 5-11 203

Amari Burney Florida LB 6-2 228

Miami (Ohio) at 20 Kentucky 7:00pm

Will Levis Kentucky QB 6-3 232

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky RB 5-11 224

Justin Rogers Kentucky DL1T 6-2 336

Kavosiey Smoke Kentucky RB 5-9 201

Tayvion Robinson Kentucky WRS 5-9 187

J.J. Weaver Kentucky LB 6-5 242

Jordan Wright Kentucky LB 6-5 231

Tashawn Manning Kentucky IOL 6-4 330

Army at Coastal Carolina 7:00pm

Andre Carter II Army EDGE 6-6 250

Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina QB 6-3 210

Willie Lampkin Coastal Carolina OG 6-1 285

D-Jordan Strong Coastal Carolina CBN 5-11 175

Jerrod Clark Coastal Carolina DL1T 6-4 345

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin 7:00pm

Keeanu Benton Wisconsin DL1T 6-4 317

Nick Herbig Wisconsin OLB 6-2 227

Logan Brown Wisconsin OT 6-5 311

Tyler Beach Wisconsin OG 6-5 312

Joe Tippmann Wisconsin OC 6-5 320

Graham Mertz Wisconsin QB 6-3 216

Jay Shaw Wisconsin CB 5-11 187

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State 7:30pm

Michael Mayer Notre Dame TE 6-5 251

Brandon Joseph Notre Dame S 6-1 192

Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame EDGE 6-5 260

Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame OC 6-5 307

Cam Hart Notre Dame CB 6-2 205

Chris Tyree Notre Dame RB 5-9 190

J.D. Bertrand Notre Dame OLB 6-1 230

Clarence Lewis Notre Dame CB 5-11 192

Andrew Kristofic Notre Dame OG 6-4 295

Rylie Mills Notre Dame EDGE 6-5 292

Zeke Correll Notre Dame IOL 6-3 308

Bo Bauer Notre Dame LB 6-2 235

Josh Lugg Notre Dame OT 6-6 316

C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB 6-3 218

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State WR 6-0 198

Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State OT 6-6 315

Zach Harrison Ohio State EDGE 6-6 272

Lathan Ransom Ohio State S 6-0 205

Dawand Jones Ohio State OT 6-8 360

Ronnie Hickman Ohio State S 6-1 205

Matthew Jones Ohio State OG 6-4 310

Taron Vincent Ohio State DL3T 6-2 305

Cody Simon Ohio State OLB 6-1 233

Cameron Brown Ohio State CB 6-0 190

Harry Miller Ohio State OG 6-3 315

Jerron Cage Ohio State DL1T 6-2 310

Julian Fleming Ohio State WR 6-2 205

Luke Wypler Ohio State IOL 6-3 300

Gee Scott Jr. Ohio State TE 6-3 239

Palaie Gaoteote IV Ohio State LB 6-2 245

Josh Proctor Ohio State S 6-2 205

Teradja Mitchell Ohio State LB 6-2 239

Tanner McCalister Ohio State S 5-11 195

Noah Ruggles Ohio State K 6-2 190

Utah State at 1 Alabama 7:30pm

Xavier Williams Utah State WR

Will Anderson Jr. Alabama EDGE 6-4 243

Bryce Young Alabama QB 6-0 194

Eli Ricks Alabama CB 6-2 195

Malachi Moore Alabama S 6-0 190

Jordan Battle Alabama S 6-1 206

Henry To-o To-o Alabama ILB 6-2 228

Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama RB 5-11 200

Emil Ekiyor Jr. Alabama OG 6-2 324

Cameron Latu Alabama TE 6-4 250

Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 6-0 200

Javion Cohen Alabama OG 6-3 305

Byron Young Alabama DL5T 6-3- 292

Tyler Harrell Alabama WR 6-0 194

Justin Eboigbe Alabama EDGE 6-5 285

Tim Smith Alabama DL3T 6-3 308

Trey Sanders Alabama RB 5-11 214

Brian Branch Alabama CB 5-11 190

DeMarcco Hellams Alabama S 6-1 208

D.J. Dale Alabama DL3T 6-3 300

Darrian Dalcourt Alabama OC 6-3 300

Stephon Wynn Jr. Alabama DL3T 6-3 310

Traeshon Holden Alabama WR 6-3 214

Chris Braswell Alabama LB 6-3 240

Jase McClellan Alabama RB 5-11 212

Will Reichard Alabama K 6-1 190

Tyler Steen Alabama OT 6-5 315

Timothy Smith Alabama DL 6-4 304

Boise State at Oregon State 10:30pm

J.L. Skinner Boise State S 6-4 220

Hank Bachmeier Boise State QB 6-1 210

Luke Musgrave Oregon State TE 6-6 252

Avery Roberts Oregon State ILB 6-1 234

Jaydon Grant Oregon State S 6-0 193

Omar Speights Oregon State LB 6-1 233

Sunday, September 4

Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans, LA) 7:30pm

Akeem Dent Florida State S 6-1 203

Robert Scott Jr. Florida State OT 6-5 312

Amari Gainer Florida State ILB 6-3 237

Fabian Lovett Florida State DL3T 6-4 306

Robert Cooper Florida State DL1T 6-2 338

Jammie Robinson Florida State S 5-11 203

Mycah Pittman Florida State WR 5-11 211

Kayshon Boutte LSU WR 6-0 185

Jaquelin Roy LSU DL3T 6-3 297

Mekhi Garner LSU CB 6-1 217

B.J. Ojulari LSU EDGE 6-3 244

Mike Jones Jr. LSU OLB 6-1 234

Sevyn Banks LSU CB 6-0 200

Ali Gaye LSU EDGE 6-6 250

Jordan Toles LSU S 6-1 203

Jaray Jenkins LSU WR 6-3 198

Micah Baskerville LSU LB

Jayden Daniels LSU QB 6-3 200

John Emery Jr. LSU RB 5-11 220

Noah Cain LSU RB 5-11 226

Jay Ward LSU S 6-2 188

Todd Harris Jr. LSU S 6-0 200

Monday, September 5

4 Clemson at Georgia Tech 8:00pm

Myles Murphy Clemson EDGE 6-5 275

Bryan Bresee Clemson DL3T 6-5 300

Trenton Simpson Clemson OLB 6-3 230

Tyler Davis Clemson DL3T 6-2 300

D.J. Uiagalelei Clemson QB 6-4 250

Jordan McFadden Clemson OT 6-2 310

Walker Parks Clemson OT 6-5 300

K.J. Henry Clemson EDGE 6-4 260

Lannden Zanders Clemson S 6-1 210

Sheridan Jones Clemson CB 6-0 185

Joseph Ngata Clemson WR 6-3 220

Davis Allen Clemson TE 6-5 250

Xavier Thomas Clemson EDGE 6-2 255

Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DL 6-4 295

Fred Davis II Clemson CB 6-0 200

Malcolm Greene Clemson CB 5-10 195

E.J. Williams Clemson WR 6-3 190

Will Putnam Clemson IOL 6-4 315

As usual, I will provide a mock draft which always gets more comments than the games and specific players. Go figure.

TRADES

Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 1 Pick 19

Received: Round 1 Pick 21, Round 4 Pick 21

Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 1 Pick 21

Received: Round 1 Pick 24, Round 4 Pick 33

Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 3 Pick 19

Received: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 5 Pick 24

Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 5 Pick 24

Received: Round 5 Pick 28, Round 7 Pick 28

24: R1 P24 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson

51: R2 P19 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State

88: R3 P24 TE Sam LaPorta - Iowa

124: R4 P21 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota

136: R4 P33 DL Justin Eboigbe - Alabama

155: R5 P19 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina

164: R5 P28 S Christopher Smith - Georgia

195: R6 P19 CB Justin Ford - Montana

244: R7 P28 WR Cornelius Johnson - Michigan

Linebacker may not seem like a need with Kendricks, Hicks, Asamoah, and Dye but Kendricks will be 31 and entering the last year of his deal with a 11.43M cap hit. The team would save 9.5M in cap space if they cut or trade him. Jordan Hicks will be 32 next year, entering the last year of his deal, and the team would save 5M in cap space if they cut or trade him. Troy Dye will be entering his last season. Linebacker could be a top pick next year even if they keep Kendricks and Hicks.

Edge rusher could be a bigger need than Linebacker depending on how things go this season. Za’Darius Smith will be 31 next year and has a cap hit of 14.1667M. His cap hit in 2024 will be 21.667M which is probably not going to happen. Add in that the team is basically forced to extend Hunter based on massive dead money they would incur if he is moved next year and they’ll need new young Edge rushers.

Tight end may not be a need depending on if they extend Irv Smith but he needs to remain healthy in order to warrant a new deal from the Vikings. Also, the amount of the new deal could be a sticking point in negotiations. I have no clue how much he would want, be worth, or ask for but there is always a possibility. Regardless of Smith, they could use better depth.

Obviously the Center position will more than likely be a need and will need better depth. Picking one in the 4th round may seem late and Schmitz may not be available this late but they should add one since there will be several next year.

I think McCall is a pick that may make sense next year. Cousins should play out his deal and getting another yout to groom is never a bad idea. They do it for other positions but when it comes to Quarterback, many folks get up in arms about trying to develop one.

Justin Ford is a very interesting prospect to keep an eye on.

Well there it is. Enjoy the games this week especially since there are no NFL games!