Vikings elevate Myles Dorn from practice squad

A little less than 24 hours out from their 2022 kickoff against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings made a roster move that could point towards the availability of one of their promising young rookies.

The Vikings have elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad and will have him on the active roster for Sunday’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dorn has been with the Vikings, largely on the practice squad, for the past few seasons. He played well during the preseason but was still one of the team’s final cuts before agreeing to come back to the practice squad.

The greater significance of this move is that it appears to be an indicator of Lewis Cine’s status for Sunday. Cine was listed as questionable on the final injury report with a knee injury that Kevin O’Connell said he “reaggravated.” Bringing up another safety would seem to indicate that the decision on the Vikings’ first-round pick for Sunday has already been made.

If the Vikings use a lot of three-safety looks on Sunday, Josh Metellus would presumably get the bulk of the snaps, though he could also split time with Dorn depending on what the coaching staff sees.

We’ll continue to monitor any moves the Vikings make between now and kickoff.