It’s finally game day, folks! Later this afternoon, our Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup to kick off the Kevin O’Connell era. We want to make sure that as many of you as possible are able to follow along with the action as possible, and now it’s time to give you all of the ways that you can do that.

Television Coverage

We don’t get the normal noon Central time kickoff for this one, as we’re being pushed to the late window instead. This one will, instead, kick off at 3:25 PM Central time on your local FOX affiliate with the new FOX #1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call. If you’re in the Twin Cities, the game will be on KSTP-9.

To determine whether or not you’re in the local coverage area for this one, here’s the map from the good folks at 506 Sports. If you’re in the barely visible red area, you’ll be getting this one on your local FOX channel.

If you’re in one of those blue areas and need the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, you’ll want to turn to Channel 716.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Prime Atlantic. Kickoff for this one is scheduled for 2000Z on Sunday, which means a start time of 2200L for viewers in Central Europe, 2300L for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0500L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Coverage

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either SiriusXM Channels 83 and 227. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the folks from Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this afternoon’s contest will be led by Bill Vinovich. The last time the Vikings saw a Vinovich-led crew was in Week 2 of last season, as his crew called the Vikings’ 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

Weather Info

With the game being played indoors, the weather won’t really be a factor for this one, though they might decide to open the big doors at U.S. Bank Stadium. If you’ll be tailgating, however, it will be a nearly perfect day for it according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures throughout the late morning and early afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are listed as 1-point favorites. That’s a slight change from the opening line, as the Packers started out as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 46.5 points, which is a drop of about 1.5 points from the opening line. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all of the information you need to be able to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium between the Vikings and the Packers. WE’ll have our discussion threads for the game starting approximately an hour before kickoff, and we hope that a bunch of you will be here to join in the festivities.