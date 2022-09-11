NFL Week 1 Early Games Discussion

We know that the only game that matters is happening at 3:25 PM Central time when the Green Bay Packers take on our Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. But there are other games today! Yeah, a lot of them! And that can only mean one thing. . .

It means that we’re starting the season with a LIMITED, MODIFIED RED ZONE SUNDAY! Yes, turn on the Red Zone Channel during the early games to whet your appetite for the main course.

Here are the games that will be happening in the early window. To figure out the games in your local area if you don’t have the Red Zone Channel, here are the coverage maps from our friends at 506 Sports.

Early Games on CBS

Early Games on FOX

If you’re going to be watching the early games, come hang out in here and watch them with your fellow Vikings fans, folks!

Enjoy the games! We’ll start coverage of our game when the inactives drop at about 1:55 PM Central.