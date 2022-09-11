NFL Week 1 Early Games Discussion

We know that the only game that matters is happening at 3:25 PM Central time when the Green Bay Packers take on our Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. But there are other games today! Yeah, a lot of them! And that can only mean one thing. . .
It means that we’re starting the season with a LIMITED, MODIFIED RED ZONE SUNDAY! Yes, turn on the Red Zone Channel during the early games to whet your appetite for the main course.
Here are the games that will be happening in the early window. To figure out the games in your local area if you don’t have the Red Zone Channel, here are the coverage maps from our friends at 506 Sports.
Early Games on CBS
- Yellow: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely - DirecTV Ch 705
- Red: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Ch 706
- Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber - DirecTV Ch 707
- Blue: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Ch 708
- Green: Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Ch 709
Early Games on FOX
- Green: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Ch 710
- Red: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 711
- Blue: Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 712
- Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders - Chris Myers, Robert Smith - DirecTV Ch 713
If you’re going to be watching the early games, come hang out in here and watch them with your fellow Vikings fans, folks!
Enjoy the games! We’ll start coverage of our game when the inactives drop at about 1:55 PM Central.
