Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re approximately 90 minutes from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means that both the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings have put out their inactive lists for this afternoon’s game. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides, starting with the visiting side.

Green Bay Packers

OT David Bakhtiari

S Tariq Carpenter

DL Jonathan Ford

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

OT Elgton Jenkins

WR Allen Lazard

WR Samouri Toure

It goes without saying that both Bakhtiari and Jenkins being out for this one is potentially huge. The Vikings’ pass rush should be greatly assisted by the Packers not having both of their starting tackles. Lazard didn’t practice all week so his being inactive is no surprise.

And now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

S Lewis Cine

RB Ty Chandler

OLB Luiji Vilain

OL Chris Reed

OT Vederain Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

We’re going to have to wait a week (at least) for the debut of Lewis Cine, as his knee injury will keep him out of this one. Jonathan Bullard, who was listed as questionable for this week’s game, is active and will likely be the third starter on the defensive line with Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be dropping the Discussion Thread for the first quarter of today’s game at 2:25 PM Central time, one hour before kickoff, so keep an eye out for that.