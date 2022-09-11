Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We made it, folks. . .we really, truly, actually made it.

We’re just an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, as your Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Green Bay Packers. It’s the first game of the Kevin O’Connell era, and what a way to get it started. Let’s give you all of the information you need for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 11 September 2022, 3:25 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 716

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 83 and 227, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -1.5, Over/Under 46.5 (it’s worth noting that this shifted from Packers -1 to Vikings -1.5 since the inactives came out)

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 27, Packers 24

Three Keys

1) Get after Aaron Rodgers - The Packers’ wide receiver corps is very inexperienced after all the departures they had in the offseason, but if Rodgers is given enough time he will find them. That’s why it’s important for Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, and the rest of the Minnesota defense to prevent him from having that time.

2) Stay balanced on offense - I know the temptation might be to try to throw the ball all over the yard in this one, but the Packers’ run defense has been pretty bad the past couple of years, so a healthy dose of Dalvin Cook (and his backups) could be on the menu in this one. If the Packers’ defense has to respect Cook, it could really open things up.

3) Take advantage of home field advantage - Two years ago when these teams met in the season opener, the stadium was empty and the Packers were largely unaffected by being on the road. That needs to change this time around, as the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd should be plenty rowdy and ready to go for this one. The Vikings need to use that to their advantage.

Know the Foe: Acme Packing Company

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

That should be everything you need before this one kicks off, folks. We’re all obviously pulling for a big win over an NFC North rival to start the season and to kick off the Kevin O’Connell era, so let’s hope that we can all get together again in about three hours and talk about how awesome it was.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!