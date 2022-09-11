Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’re through the first fifteen minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Green Bay Packers by a score of 7-0.

The visiting team won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, putting the Vikings’ offense on the field to start things off. The first play of the year went to. . .Johnny Mundt, just like everyone expected, for a first down. The Vikings then did the more conventional thing and hit Justin Jefferson for a couple of big plays into the red zone. Then, with the Vikings facing a 4th-and-1 from the Green Bay 5-yard line, it was Kirk Cousins finding Jefferson again for a touchdown!

Green Bay should have had a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, but rookie Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard score from Aaron Rodgers. The Packers did manage a first down, but were eventually forced to punt it away.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their next possession, ending with a sack of Kirk Cousins by Rashan Gary, and the Packers started their next possession near midfield. That possession was ended by Za’Darius Smith getting the Vikings’ first sack of the year, putting Rodgers down for a loss of eight yards and forcing another punt.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are facing a 2nd-and-7 from their own 30-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter of the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Green Bay Packers by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!