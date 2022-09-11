Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Everybody hold four fingers way up above your heads, because we’ve reached the final quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Green Bay Packers by a score of 20-7.

Green Bay got the ball first to start the half as they deferred on the opening coin toss, and as the Packers approached midfield Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Jordan Hicks and fumbled it away with Dalvin Tomlinson falling on it for a big turnover at the Green Bay 33!

Unfortunately, the Vikings only turned it into three points, as Greg Joseph came in and drilled a 56-yard field goal to extend the lead to 20-0.

Green Bay finally got on the board on their next possession thanks to a heavy dose of the run game. The drive ended with A.J. Dillon going into the end zone from the 2-yard line to break up the shutout and make the score 20-7 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

As we move to the final quarter of play, the Packers are looking at first-and-10 from their own 31-yard line.

We have fifteen minutes of football remaining from U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Vikings leading the Packers by a score of 20-7. Can the Vikings hold on for the victory? Come join us and find out!