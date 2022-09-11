Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Packers at Vikings

The 2022 season opener between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings is officially in the books, and now it’s time to go over what we just watched with the 2022 regular season debut of Vikings Report Rewind LIVE. Yours truly will join Drew and Ted to talk about the good, bad, and ugly about this week’s game for your listening pleasure.

You can either watch the show on the YouTube embed below, or you can watch it on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page which will allow you to interact with other viewers and with us.

The three of us are going to break down everything about this week’s game on both sides of the ball. Hopefully. . .since we’re putting this post together beforehand so we can get it up as quickly as possible after the game is over. . .there will be a lot more positives than negatives.

We’ll be doing this after every Vikings game this year, folks. We hope that a lot of you will join us to listen to what we think of the game and, hopefully, interact with the show and let us know how we’re doing.

Enjoy the show, folks!