On this Two Old Bloggers, the Minnesota Vikings are on the verge of opening the season at home in US Bank Stadium with their most hated rivals to the east, the Green Bay Packers. Vikings vs Packers - Are you ready? Darren and Dave hope to get you that way.

New head coach Kevin O’Connell has played a gamble throughout the preseason keeping the majority of Vikings starters off the field. This will be the first time we see all of the starters play. Will they be rusty or very refreshed? About half the league took this approach this season and it will be interesting to compare the results at the end of the season, but for now, we’ll hope for the results the Los Angeles Rams had last season. This will be the first time we see KOC and the rest of his staff in full “win the game” mode too. Until this point, it has been vanilla and focused on evaluating the roster and who and how quickly they pick up the playbook. There are many things from players to schemes to look forward to seeing. Will he make better decisions and get better results with almost the same players as did Mike Zimmer? Zimmer knew how to beat the Packers even with subpar defenses the last couple of years.

How will Aaron Rodgers fair against a different defensive scheme that includes a pissed-off ZaDarius Smith? Will his offensive line hold up when it is possible that two key linemen will be ruled out at game-time? What about all his new receivers? Has he built up trust with any of them as he had with Davante Adams for all those years? Would he rather be pointing his anus towards the sun and taking psychotropics? Ed Donatell and the gang hope to make that so. The teams really do match up relatively equally, especially if you believe O’Connell can do at the head coach level what he did as an offensive coordinator. Can Kirk Cousins and all his weapons suddenly see an offensive explosion in point production? Can the defense switching to a 3-4 not make many mistakes? Sunday at 3:25 on FOX for most of the nation to see, it will all become clearer. This is such a game that FOX made it their national one. The Vikings however, are underdogs for this game. Prove Vegas wrong!

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Will Kevin O’Connell’s rest gambit pay off?

Theme #2: Learning about O’Connell

Theme #3: Vikings – Packers preview

