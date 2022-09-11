Now we know why Alexander Mattison missed practice this week

After not being listed on the initial injury report for the Minnesota Vikings, running back Alexander Mattison missed the team’s practice sessions on Thursday and Friday with an undisclosed personal issue. Well, the issue has now been disclosed, and he had a really good reason to not be there.

Alexander Mattison brings some Dad strength to The Bank today… His daughter, Alayah, was born late in the week, which is why he was absent from practice. https://t.co/p1GLDV0Zao — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 11, 2022

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Mattison was missing from practice those two days so that he could be at the birth of his new daughter, Alayah. That seems like a pretty solid excuse as far as I can tell.

As you can see from the picture above, Mattison has made his way back to Minnesota and will be ready to go for this afternoon’s contest against the Green Bay Packers. Hopefully some Big Dad Energy will be available to him to get him through this one.

Congratulations to the Mattison family on Alayah’s safe and healthy arrival!