Vikings vs Packers | The Final Score

Vikings win! Vikings win!

Your Minnesota Vikings are home and hosting the Green Bay Packers in the opener. As fans, we finally get to see the starters play. With the Packers missing 3 top players on their offense in the form of WR Allen Lazard, LT David Bakhtiari, and RT Elton Jenkins. Will Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter have a field because of it? We will be watching and going live in the final two minutes!

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. Guest tonight will include Tanishka Mhaskar. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip Mazzi, Jayson Brown, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw?

Guests Tanishka Mhaskar. Regulars Jayson Brown, Flip Mazzi, Matt Anderson, and Dave Stefano producing this Climb The Pocket's & Daily Norseman's production partnered with Lake Monster Brewing.