2022 NFL Week 2: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Fresh off of their victory over their divisional rivals from Green Bay, the Minnesota Vikings now have to gear up for their lone Monday Night Football appearance of the 2022 season, as they’ll travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

The Eagles are also coming off of a victory over an NFC North team, as they held off the Detroit Lions by a final score of 38-35 at Ford Field in Week 1. Philadelphia led 38-21 with a couple of minutes remaining in the third quarter and had to hold off a big comeback from Detroit to hang on for the victory.

The Eagles were led by newly-acquired receiver A.J. Brown, who hauled in 10 passes for 155 yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards, and all four of Philadelphia’s offensive touchdowns came on the ground. They also got a score on a pick-six from James Bradberry.

The Vikings got off to a big lead against the Packers, as they went into the locker room at halftime with a 17-0 lead and were really never threatened the rest of the way as they scored a 23-7 victory. Justin Jefferson was the star, as usual, as he caught nine passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Minnesota defense sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and forced a pair of turnovers as well.

This game will be a part of a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader. It will be broadcast on ABC rather than ESPN, and kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM Central time. We’ll be bringing you plenty of coverage of this one throughout the week.