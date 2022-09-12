Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 1 of the 2022 National Football League season officially wraps up tonight in the Pacific Northwest, as the Denver Broncos will travel for an interconference matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Obviously, the big story in this one is Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson facing his former team in his first game with his new team. The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos back in March as part of a deal that netted the Seahawks five draft picks and three players. The Broncos then immediately signed Wilson to an extension to make him their quarterback for the next few seasons.

Seattle is widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, as it appears they’re going to try to embrace a rebuild in the post-Wilson era. The Broncos are a part of the ultra-competitive AFC West, where even Wilson’s presence might not be enough to get them a post-season push.

As you can see, we’ve got this one as a clean sweep for the Broncos, and only Mark thinks it’s going to be closer than the 6.5-point spread that we wound up picking against. Mark and Warren are also playing the “over” for this one, but I just don’t see a lot of points being scored here. But I’ve been wrong about these sorts of things before.

