Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 September 2022

We’re on to Tuesday here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen. We’re a full week away from the purple taking the field again on Monday Night Football, but we’ll do our best to keep everything entertaining until then.
Oh, and if anyone can explain what the hell happened at the end of Broncos/Seahawks last night, I’d appreciate it. Explain it to Nathaniel Hackett, too.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Vikings, for the second straight week, have opened as the betting underdog against their opponent.
- Aaron Rodgers has finally acknowledged that Justin Jefferson is pretty darn good.
- Speaking of Justin Jefferson, our friends from BreakingT have a new design that features him.
- Warren takes a look at how the Vikings KO’d the Packers. (What he did there. . .do you see it?)
