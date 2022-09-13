 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 September 2022

The week rolls on

By Christopher Gates
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

We’re on to Tuesday here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen. We’re a full week away from the purple taking the field again on Monday Night Football, but we’ll do our best to keep everything entertaining until then.

Oh, and if anyone can explain what the hell happened at the end of Broncos/Seahawks last night, I’d appreciate it. Explain it to Nathaniel Hackett, too.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

