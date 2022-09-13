On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Green Bay Packers kicking off the Kevin O’Connell era in style with a 23-7 shellacking of the rival Packers on Sunday. Kirk Cousins looked more confident, Justin Jefferson ran wild, and the defense was stout against Aaron Rodgers throughout. Tonight, we break down the game. Who looked great, what can be improved, and can they keep the momentum going? Tune in tonight at our new time 6 pm central only on the Climbing The Pocket YouTube Channel!

- Vikings win! Aaron Rodgers & #GoPackGo crew are upset.

- Air dominance - The new Vikings era

- Takeaways from the new era

- Kevin O’Connell and the illusion of complexity

- Kirk Cousins climbing the pocket

- Justin Jefferson set records and broke hearts

- Vikings open 1.5 point underdogs at the Eagles next Monday night

All of that and more tonight on The Real Forno Show. Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from